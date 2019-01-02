114069_0671b

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

114069_0671b

Sonja Flemming/CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in '1923' Season 2 Episode 6 - 'The Mountain Teeth of Monsters'
1
‘1923’ Kills Off 7 Characters: 4 Stars Explain Their Endings
Kim Delaney
2
‘NYPD Blue’ Alum Kim Delaney Charged With Felony Assault: Report
Beth Maitland
3
TV Insider Daytime’s Performer of the Week: Beth Maitland’s Traci Faces Her Worst Nightmare on ‘Young & the Restless’
Morgan Wallen
4
Morgan Wallen Walks Off ‘SNL’ Early, Posts Cryptic Social Media Message
Samantha Ray, Canaan James Hill, and Clara Rae on American Idol
5
Who Got the Final Platinum Ticket of ‘American Idol’ 2025?