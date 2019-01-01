'Stranger Things' 3 Announces Premiere Date With a Revealing Poster
The third season of the supernatural series Stranger Things is scheduled to debut July 4 on Netflix.
The streaming service announced the premiere date early Tuesday on Twitter.
The message also included a poster showing animated versions of characters played by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink watching fireworks light up a summer night sky.
JULY 4 pic.twitter.com/UX9M1L02rd
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2019
A YouTube video showed footage from the 1984-85 broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" being interrupted on a television by computer coding.
The message: "One summer can change everything. July 4, 1985," appears on the screen before the "1985" changes to "2019."
"Stranger Things 3" are the last words seen in the minute-long clip.
Set in 1985 Indiana, the show co-stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour.
The titles of the next batch of episodes are "Suzie, Do You Copy?" "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt."
