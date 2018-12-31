Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman to Make 'The Bachelor' Appearance for the Season 23 Premiere

Megan Mullally has announced on Instagram that she will be appearing on the Season 23 premiere of The Bachelor alongside her husband Nick Offerman.

Mullally made the announcement on Sunday alongside a selfie of herself, Offerman and new Bachelor star Colton Underwood. The dating series is set to return on ABC on Jan. 7.

"The main thing is, we're on it, we got to talk to Colton and a bunch of the girls, we got some inside scoop from the producers," Mullally captioned the image after she compared Colton to actor Chris Pratt.

Mullally previously detailed on Jimmy Kimmel Live how she and Offerman are big fans of the Bachelor franchise including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

"We've been asked to go on there and we've tried to go every single time and we can't work out the scheduling," Mullally said at the time about being asked to guest-star on the Bachelor series.

Mullally and Offerman and the latest celebrity couple to take a selfie with Bachelor stars following Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who took a photo with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti in August. "It's unbelievable, this show. It's the greatest social experiment of all time," Kutcher previously said.

Kutcher and Kunis appeared together on Season 13 of The Bachelorette featuring Rachel Lindsay. The couple helped Lindsay host an obstacle course challenge that involved contestants having to change a diaper and perform household chores.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.