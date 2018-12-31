Abby Lee Miller Confirms Her 'Dance Moms' Return for Season 8

Reality television personality Abby Lee Miller said she is gearing up to film Season 8 of Dance Moms.

"OMG! Can you believe I'm going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it's official! We begin the end of Jan! #dancemoms #aldcalways #abbyleemiller #season8 #ALDC #thebestisyettocome #aldcla," Miller wrote on Instagram Saturday beside a photo of her looking shocked.

She quit Dance Moms midway through the docu-series' seventh season after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and serving a year-long prison sentence.

Miller, who is now battling Burkitt lymphoma, shared a photo of her in a wheelchair last month at her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Los Angeles.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.