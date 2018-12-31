Abby Lee Miller Confirms Her 'Dance Moms' Return for Season 8
Reality television personality Abby Lee Miller said she is gearing up to film Season 8 of Dance Moms.
"OMG! Can you believe I'm going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it's official! We begin the end of Jan! #dancemoms #aldcalways #abbyleemiller #season8 #ALDC #thebestisyettocome #aldcla," Miller wrote on Instagram Saturday beside a photo of her looking shocked.
Abby Lee Miller Returns to 'Dance Moms' Amid Cancer Battle
She was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April.
She quit Dance Moms midway through the docu-series' seventh season after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and serving a year-long prison sentence.
Miller, who is now battling Burkitt lymphoma, shared a photo of her in a wheelchair last month at her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Los Angeles.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.