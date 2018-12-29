Celine Dion, John Legend & More to Perform at Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy and CBS have announced a tribute concert in honor of the late Aretha Franklin that will feature performances by Celine Dion and John Legend, among others.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry will be hosting the event titled Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul. The concert will take place on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will be aired on CBS in 2019.

Kelly Clarkson, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, and SZA will also be taking the stage to perform songs from Franklin's legendary career.

"Aretha Franklin's reign as the Queen of Soul is incomparable and undisputed," president and CEO of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow said in a statement.

"For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work-which ranged from children's and artists' issues to civil rights activism-served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius. These gifts positioned her as a true cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is honored to celebrate her inspirational legacy," he continued.

Franklin died in August at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.