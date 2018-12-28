'The ABC Murders' Trailer: See John Malkovich as the New Hercule Poirot (VIDEO)

The ABC Murders, starring John Malkovich as the iconic Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot, will get its U.S. premiere on Amazon Prime on Feb. 1.

Co-starring Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Jack Farthing, Tara Fitzgerald, Shirley Henderson, Bronwyn James, Freya Mavor and Michael Shaeffer, the three-part, limited series is based on the mystery novel by Agatha Christie.

The drama takes place in 1933 Britain and follows Poirot as he tracks a serial killer who leaves a railway guide at the scenes of each of his crimes.

The project was announced in May. It premiered in the United Kingdom on the BBC this week.

Poirot has previously been played on screen by actors Albert Finney, Alfred Molina, Orson Welles, David Suchet and Kenneth Branagh.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.