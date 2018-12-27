'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch': Gamemaker Loses His Mind in First Trailer (VIDEO)

A video game project is driving a developer insane in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming Black Mirror standalone film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

The clip, released Thursday, follows Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), a video game developer in the 1980s who comes up with an idea to develop a game based on an adventure novel titled Bandersnatch.

As Stefan starts to work on the game, he begins to lose touch with reality and has vivid dreams.

"You're not in control," a woman on a television screen says.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is set to arrive on Netflix on Dec. 28. Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry are also set to star with David Slade directing.

"In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back," reads a synopsis.

The special is not a part of Black Mirror Season 5, which is expected to arrive on the streaming service in 2019. The anthology series was renewed for a fifth season in March.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.