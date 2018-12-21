A 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Is Reportedly in the Works With Original Cast

A Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot is reportedly in the works with most of the former young-adult soap's original cast members set to return.

Deadline said Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are poised to reprise the roles they played in the drama, which initially ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.

TMZ published several photos of Garth, Spelling, Ziering, Green and Priestley getting coffee together Wednesday in Hollywood.

The celebrity news website said the actors, along with writers and producers, were taking a break between pitch meetings with the streaming services Hulu, Netflix and Amazon.

There was no word whether former cast members Luke Perry or Shannen Doherty might be involved in a new version of the show.

A sequel series called 90210 followed new characters and featured Garth, Doherty and Spelling as their original characters in a guest-star capacity. It ran for five seasons on The CW from 2008 to 2013.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.