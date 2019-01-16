Lauren Cohan Talks 'Whiskey Cavalier's Odd-Couple Pairing & Shooting On-Location

There’s no crying in espionage… or so we thought.

When we meet intrepid Will Chase (Scandal’s Scott Foley), the FBI agent code-named “Whiskey Cavalier” is in full sob over a painful split. Enter CIA operative Francesca Trowbridge (The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan), aka “Fiery Tribune.”

Frankie’s mantra: “Suck it up and keep moving. Job comes first,” says Cohan. “But she is truly soft underneath, which takes awhile for her to admit to herself.”

ABC’s new high-adrenaline series (Cohan dubs it a “rom-dramedy”) pairs this odd couple to run an interagency team of spies, crack wise, kick ass and, yes, most likely dive between the sheets.

Teases Cohan: “We’ll see them fall for each other when the timing is off, make each other absolutely crazy, counsel each other through breakups as best friends and then do it all over again."

Those sparks aren’t flying on some soundstage either: The cast, which also includes Cohan’s former Dead castmate Tyler James Williams as cheeky NSA analyst Edgar Standish, shoots internationally. Marvels the architecture-loving actress: “The locations — European castles, Gothic Czech churches, Parisian streets — are grand and dramatic.” Let’s go!

Whiskey Cavalier, Premieres, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 10/9c, ABC