Find Out Who Was Crowned the Winner of 'Survivor: David vs. Goliath'

Nick Wilson was crowned the winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath and took home the $1 million cash prize.

Wilson, a 27-year-old public defender from Kentucky, was a part of the final three contestants alongside Mike White and Angelina Keeley.

Wilson started off as a member of the David tribe and said he felt like an underdog throughout most of Season 37 of the long-running competition series.

Wilson is the latest Survivor champion following Wendell Holland who won Survivor: Ghost Island in May after being involved in the show's first-ever tie.

The show will return with Survivor: Edge of Extinction which is set to premiere on Feb. 20 at 8/7c on CBS.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.