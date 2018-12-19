Julia Louis-Dreyfus Bids an Emotional 'Goodbye' to 'Veep' on Final Filming Day

Julia Louis-Dreyfus marked the final day of filming on Veep on Instagram by paying homage and saying goodbye to the comedy series.

"Just rehearsed the first scene of our final day @veephbo - Guys, this is gonna be a cinch. #veep #finalepisode," the actress said on Tuesday alongside a selfie of herself that features mascara running down her face.

Louis-Dreyfus also uploaded a photo of the trailer she used while on set that has the name of her character Selina on the entrance door.

"Goodbye to trailer life," she said.

Veep will end with Season 7 when it premieres on HBO in 2019. Production on the final season was delayed in November 2017 as Louis-Dreyfus continued to battle breast cancer.

Veep stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons also marked the final day of filming on the series with posts on Instagram.

"Final rehearsal on the final day shooting @veephbo. Hard to describe how blessed and thankful I feel for everyone here. The sweater says it best," Hale said next to a selfie of himself wearing a sweater that features a heart on it.

"Series wrap on Jonah Ryan. It's been a gas," Simons said next to a selfie of himself about his character on the program.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.