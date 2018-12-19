Did the Right Person Win 'The Voice' Season 15? (POLL)

Chevel Shepherd, a 16-year-old from New Mexico representing Team Kelly Clarkson, won Season 15 of The Voice.

Team Blake Shelton's Chris Kroeze came in second place on Tuesday, Shelton's Kirk Jay came in third and Team Jennifer Hudson's Kennedy Holmes came in fourth.

Shepherd, a country singer, joined Dan + Shay to perform a rendition of their song "Speechless." Kroeze performed "Long Train Runnin" with the Doobie Brothers, Jay performed "Back to Life" with Rascal Flatts and Holmes performed "When Loves Takes Over" with Kelly Rowland.

Clarkson, Hudson, John Legend, Dierks Bentley, Halsey, Marshmello and Bastille, Panic! at the Disco and Brynn Cartelli also performed during the finale.

Shepherd is the second victory in a row for Clarkson after she also mentored Season 14 winner Cartelli.

Clarkson, Shelton and Adam Levine will be back as coaches when The Voice returns in the spring alongside Legend.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.