Dax Shepard Confesses He Was Fired From the 'Will & Grace' Revival

Dax Shepard says he was fired from popular sitcom Will & Grace.

The 43-year-old actor recalled his exit from the NBC series during an interview with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes on Monday's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

"I was fired from your show. Which is my only firing experience of my life," Shepard reminded Hayes. "I'm fine with it now. It was an interesting feeling to get fired."

"The only thing I cared about is that you and I were involved," he said. "Had it been any other thing with a bunch of strangers, I would have been like, 'Oh, whatever. I was at a table read for 45 minutes and then I got fired.'"

"I almost don't remember it," Hayes responded. "Of course I remember it, but I almost blocked it out, because it was horrible that it happened... I can't believe they fired you."

Shepard auditioned to play Jackson Boudreaux in the Will & Grace revival, which debuted in 2017. He was ultimately replaced by Megan Mullally's husband, Nick Offerman.

"The only thing is there was no anonymity to it for me. I knew many of the people at that table read. I think maybe that was the only element that I was like, 'Well, that's kind of embarrassing. These are people that I know, and then I got canned,'" the star said.

"Over a year later, it's pretty funny," he added. "This all worked out exactly as it should."

Shepard and Hayes, who plays Jack McFarland on Will & Grace, are longtime friends who first met at an awards show. Shepard described his interview with Hayes as "a two hour giggle/love fest" in a tweet Monday.