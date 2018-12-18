'Making a Murderer' Filmmakers & Netflix Sued for Defamation by Retired Wisconsin Police Sergeant

Andrew Colborn, a retired Wisconsin police sergeant, is suing Netflix and the filmmakers behind Making a Murderer for what he said is a misleading depiction of him in the docu-series.

The Hollywood Reporter said Colborn filed his defamation lawsuit Monday.

"Defendants omitted, distorted, and falsified material and significant facts in an effort to portray plaintiff as a corrupt police officer who planted evidence to frame an innocent man," the complaint said. "Defendants did so with actual malice and in order to make the film more profitable and more successful in the eyes of their peers, sacrificing and defaming the plaintiff's character and reputation in the process."

Engadget.com reported Colborn is seeking a judgement against the defendants, as well as a clarification to clear his name.

Season 2 of the show — which was helmed by writers-directors-producers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos — debuted in October.

The streaming service billed the series as following "the unprecedented journey of Steven Avery from DNA exoneree and reformer to convicted murderer."

Avery was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, a crime he has denied committing.

He was previously exonerated for a false rape conviction.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.