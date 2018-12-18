‘Elementary’ Ending After 7 Seasons on CBS

The upcoming seventh season of Elementary will be the private detective drama's last on CBS.

Set in contemporary New York, the show stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu as sleuths Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill play their associates in the New York Police Department — Captain Tommy Gregson and Detective Marcus Bell.

Rob Doherty created and executive produced the procedural, which was inspired by the stories of Arthur Conan Doyle.

Variety said the decision to end the show with Season 7 was made in May. The final 13 episodes have been filmed, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

"A lot of parties came together and talked about their positions on the show — both in terms of business and in terms of creative -- and we all decided that this was an opportune time to say goodbye to a show that has been very, very good to us," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline.com.

"Rob set out to tell a story, and it feels like he has accomplished what he had set out to do. The actors, the crew and the cast feel that way, and we feel that. So are grateful and celebrating what we had and looking forward to the future," executive producer Carl Beverly said.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.