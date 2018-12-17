Jeff Bridges to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2019

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

Deadline reported the 69-year-old actor will be honored at the annual awards show Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges' brilliant body of work actress diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences for more than six decades," HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement.

"We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards," he added, referencing Bridges' iconic role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed the news in a tweet Monday on the Golden Globe Awards official Twitter account.

"And the recipient of the 2019 #GoldenGlobes Cecil B. deMille Award is Jeff Bridges! (@TheJeffBridges) #Globes76," the post reads.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given to people who have made a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. Oprah Winfrey received the 2018 award, with George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster among the other previous recipients.

Bridges made his big-screen debut in the 1970 movie Halls of Anger and went on to star in such films as Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Starman, The Contender, Crazy Heart True Grit and Hell or High Water. He is slated to star in a new Reed Morano movie with Diane Lane.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.