'Timeless' Trailer: Lucy, Wyatt & Time Team Must Save Rufus (VIDEO)

NBC released this weekend a 40-second teaser trailer for Thursday's Timeless television movie.

"Lucy, Wyatt and the rest of the Time Team are back to save Rufus — and history itself — when Timeless returns for its final adventure," Saturday's preview is captioned.

Starring Abigail Spencer as Lucy, Matt Lanter as Wyatt and Malcolm Barrett as Rufus, the movie will cap the sci-fi show's two-season run on the network.

Timeless debuted in 2016 and followed the fictional Lifeboat crew of time travelers whose adventures highlight history's unsung heroes, particularly women and people of color. Various episodes have explored World War II, Watergate, the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, the French and Indian War, organized crime and the Apollo 11 space mission.

NBC announced in May it had canceled the series, but in July the network said it was planning a two-hour, television event to tie up loose ends. It was previously canceled after its first season due to low ratings. Fan support led to the show being revived both times.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.