Kristen Bell Posts From the Set of the 'Veronica Mars' Revival (PHOTO)

Kristen Bell shared a photo on her Instagram story showing the actress posing with cast and crew from the upcoming revival of Veronica Mars.

Bell, who stars as the titular detective in Hulu's revival of the UPN/CW series, shared a photo on her Instagram story showing her standing outdoors with Ryan Hansen, who plays Dick Casablancas; Percy Daggs III, who plays Wallace Fennel; cinematographer Joaquin Sedillo; Jason Dohring, who plays Logan Echolls; and series newcomer Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays a club owner named Nicole.

Howell-Baptiste previously appeared alongside Bell on NBC's The Good Place.

The revival of Veronica Mars is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2019.

By Ben Hooper

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.