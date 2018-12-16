Kaya Scodelario Replaces Emma Roberts in Netflix Drama 'Spinning Out'

Skins and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Kaya Scodelario is to play the lead in Netflix's ice-skating drama Spinning Out.

"Very excited to start work on this in the new year... Kats story is so beautifully complicated and near to my heart. This isn't just girl meets boy.. I promise. Now, time to train!! #mybuttsgoingtobesobruised #watchoutxmasicerinks," Scodelario tweeted Thursday.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show created by Samantha Stratton. Emma Roberts was initially cast as Kat, but backed out to take another job, according to TheWrap.com.

"Scodelario stars as Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who's about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track," a press release from the streaming service said. "When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life."

