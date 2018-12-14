Jennifer Grey Confirms She's Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 15 Arc
Dirty Dancing and Red Oaks actress Jennifer Grey confirmed on Twitter she is to appear on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy.
"Thrilled to play with this legendary tribe. Looking forward to some Grey-on-Grey's action," Grey tweeted Thursday.
Thrilled to play with this legendary tribe. Looking forward to some Grey-on-Grey’s action... https://t.co/eoE94zFqqc @GreysABC #GreysAnatomy
— Jennifer Grey (@JenniferGrey) December 13, 2018
TVLine reported the Dancing with the Stars Season 11 champ will be featured in a multi-episode, midseason story arc.
No details about her character were immediately available.
Set in Seattle, Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Jesse Williams. The show is now in its 15th season on ABC.
By Karen Butler
