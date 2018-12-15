Christina Aguilera Set to Headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest'

Christina Aguilera is to headline the holiday special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, ABC announced.

The Grammy winner is scheduled to perform in New York minutes before the ball in Times Square drops to usher in 2019.

Surprise Fighters— we’re ringing in the new year together on @NYRE live from Times Square!!!! Watch on ABC 8/7c on the 31st 🖤🎉 #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/RkxdcWUL6L — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 13, 2018

"Surprise Fighters — we're ringing in the new year together on @NYRE live from Times Square!!!!" Aguilera tweeted Thursday.

Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block are also scheduled to take the stage during the broadcast, which is to kick off at 8 p.m. EST.

Previously announced guests will include Ciara, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Weezer, Kane Brown, Bazzi, Lauren Alaina, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Foster the People, Macklemore and Skylar Grey.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.