Ellen Pompeo Hasn't Spoken to 'Grey's Anatomy' Costar Patrick Dempsey in Years

Ellen Pompeo hasn't spoke to Patrick Dempsey in over three years.

The 49-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk that she fell out of touch with Dempsey, her former Grey's Anatomy co-star, after he left the show in 2015.

"We haven't spoken since he's left the show," Pompeo told host Jada Pinkett Smith. "I have no hard feelings toward him. He's a wonderful actor and we made, you know, the best TV you could make together."

"That's a talented man right there. He did 11 amazing years," she added. "So, we have not spoken but I will always have a place in my heart for Patrick."

Dempsey played Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in the first 11 seasons of Grey's Anatomy. He recalled his "special bond" with Pompeo, who portrays Meredith Grey, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October.

"That was a very special bond that just — there was a magic to our connection and that's special," the actor said.

"I think it started with the original cast and the length that it has and the new people that have come in, and it's amazing and it's continuing to affect so many people," he added of the show. "You're a part of television history. It's really remarkable."

Grey's Anatomy is in the midst of its 15th season on ABC. Dempsey has since starred in the movie Bridget Jones's Baby and will return to TV in the upcoming Sky Italia series Devils.