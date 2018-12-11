Count Olaf Seeks Revenge in 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Neil Patrick Harris' Count Olaf is still chasing after the Baudelaire children in the new trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The clip, released Monday, promises a thrilling conclusion to the series that is based on the children's book series by Daniel Handler.

Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) Baudelaire are getting closer to discovering the mysteries surrounding the deaths of their parents and secret organization V.F.D.

The Baudelaire's come into contact with Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton), who has been chronicling the adventure.

The trailer also announced that the third and final season will debut on Netflix on Jan. 1.

"Despite imploring with you that you look away, you are still here two seasons later, viewing A Series of Unfortunate Events. So with the third and final season drawing near, we have nothing left to say, dear viewer, but that we have saved the worst for last," reads a synopsis.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.