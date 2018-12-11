'Carmen Sandiego': Netflix Announces Premiere of Gina Rodriguez-Starring Series (PHOTO)

Netflix has released on Twitter the first poster for its upcoming Carmen Sandiego animated series and announced that it will premiere on Jan. 18.

The poster, released on Monday, features the titular international thief donning her signature red trench coat and hat while looking determined.

"She's back," reads the poster's tagline.

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is set to voice Carmen Sandiego in the animated series before portraying the character in an upcoming live-action film, also from Netflix.

The first season of the animated series will run for 20 episodes.

Carmen Sandiego is back! Catch the world's greatest thief on @Netflix - January 18th. pic.twitter.com/vxwmBuAZs3 — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) December 10, 2018

Carmen Sandiego began as a computer game series that followed the thief as she traveled the world in search of treasure. The series later inspired a game show, a book series and a television series which ran for four seasons on Fox from 1994 to 1999.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.