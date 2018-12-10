A New Breed of Superheroes Is Born in 'Umbrella Academy' Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has released online the first teaser for its sci-fi series The Umbrella Academy.

Starring Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe and Kate Walsh, the 10-part drama is scheduled to premiere via the streaming service on Feb. 15.

"On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his 'children' to save the world," said a synopsis accompanying Saturday's minute-long preview. "Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death."

The clip, which kicks off the story in 1989, is set to Tiffany's pop hit "I Think We're Alone Now."

The show is based on the Dark Horse Comics series that was created/written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.