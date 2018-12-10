'Family Guy' Pays Tribute to the Late Carrie Fisher With Special Funeral Scene (VIDEO)

Family Guy paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher during a funeral scene which featured a eulogy by main character Peter Griffin.

Fisher previously voiced the character of Angela on the animated series for 25 episodes. Angela was the supervisor of Peter — voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane — at the brewery where he works.

Peter's eulogy on Sunday, featured the comedic character making reference to sitcom theme songs from Friends, Cheers and Sanford and Son before he got more serious in honoring his friend.

"That was Angela — fearless, spontaneous, honest about herself just as much as she was about the world around her," Peter said.

"She had grace, courage and an unmated zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess," he continued, in reference to Fisher's iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

The speech then ended with Peter realizing that he was at the wrong funeral.

Fisher died in December 2016 at the age of 60.

"Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely," MacFarlane said at the time.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.