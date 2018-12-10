Jodie Whittaker Will Be Back for More 'Doctor Who' — Find Out When It Returns

BBC America announced Sunday that it has renewed the sci-fi series Doctor Who for another season, with Jodie Whittaker returning as the titular time heroine.

"The Doctor and her friends will land again with an all-new season on @BBCAMERICA in early 2020. #DoctorWho," the show's Twitter account said.

Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh co-star.

Whittaker took over the role this season from outgoing star Peter Capaldi. She is the first female to play the part. Her first season ended Sunday and a New Year's special is slated to air Jan. 1.

The Broadchurch alum told UPI in October she is still adjusting to her newfound fame.

"You are famous before you've stepped on set, so you've made this huge life choice for your family forever and yourself and your career and you are a familiar face before you've kind of accepted yourself what that will mean," she said.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.