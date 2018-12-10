'NBC's New Year's Eve' 2019: Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & More to Perform

Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, John Legend and Blake Shelton have been booked to perform on the holiday special NBC's New Year's Eve.

Last Call host Carson Daly and Legend's wife, Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen, will preside over the event in New York's Times Square. Saturday Night Live player Leslie Jones will offer commentary.

Keith Urban is scheduled to join the telecast live from the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve show in Nashville.

The special is expected to air Dec. 31 from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT. It will take a break for the local news report and return for the final countdown and performances from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.