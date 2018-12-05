'RuPaul's Drag Race' Launching a U.K. Version in 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race will launch its first-ever U.K. version in 2019.

Host and head judge RuPaul said in a statement Wednesday that he's "beyond excited" to bring the reality competition to BBC Three.

"It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom with our partners at BBC Three," the star said. "I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen's queens."

"And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a 'Royal-Mother-To-Be' runway challenge," he added, referencing the new duchess of Sussex.

World of Wonder is producing the new, eight-part series for BBC Three. RuPaul will executive produce the show with World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy.

"World of Wonder Productions began in the U.K., and the many Queens of England have always been an inspiration, so bringing RuPaul's Drag Race to BBC Three is a very special homecoming," Bailey and Barbarto said.

UK version of #DragRace is airing on BBC Three next year https://t.co/DYK6bmfYHK pic.twitter.com/nHrDf0SA90 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) December 5, 2018

RuPaul said in a video on the World of Wonder official Twitter account that casting is underway for the season.

"Hey super queens, who's got what it takes to be part of our royal family? RuPaul's Drag Race UK is OFFICIALLY headed to @bbcthree next year. Which of the Queen's queens will be crowned Great Britain's next drag superstar?" the post reads.

Hey super queens, who’s got what it takes to be part of our royal family? 👑 RuPaul's Drag Race UK is OFFICIALLY headed to @bbcthree next year. Which of the Queen's queens will be crowned Great Britain's next drag superstar? ✨ @rupaul pic.twitter.com/KHVU7trv8S — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) December 5, 2018

The original RuPaul's Drag Race was renewed for an 11th season in June. Its spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will premiere its fourth season Dec. 14.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.