WWE Legend Dynamite Kid Dies on 60th Birthday

Professional wrestler and former WWE star Dynamite Kid, real name Thomas Billington, has died at the age of 60.

WWE announced Dynamite Kid's passing on Wednesday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Professional Wrestling as we now it today. He flew high, and gave it his all every match. Thanks for everything and sad to have lost another family member. 😞 Rest In Peace Dyno. 🙏 🇬🇧 🐶 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/0p57E6dLwx — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) December 5, 2018

Dynamite Kid first made his mark in professional wrestling while competing in Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a promotion run by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart.

Dynamite Kid also enjoyed success in Japan where he battled his rival Tiger Mask. He joined WWE in 1984 alongside his cousin Davey Boy Smith to form The British Bulldogs tag team.

The British Bulldogs, who had an English bulldog named Matilda as their mascot, were known for their matches against Bret Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart of The Hart Foundation. They defeated Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake at WrestleMania II in 1986 to capture the World Tag Team Titles.

Smith, who later became known as The British Bulldog, died in 2002. Smith's son, Davey Boy Smith Jr. who has also performed in WWE, commented on Dynamite Kid's death on Twitter.

"He flew high, and gave it his all every match. Thanks for everything and sad to have lost another family member," Smith Jr. said alongside a photo of himself with Dynamite Kid. "Rest In Peace Dyno."

By Wade Sheridan