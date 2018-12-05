Kevin Hart Will Host the 2019 Oscars — Was He the Right Pick? (POLL)
Kevin Hart will host the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.
Hart confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday where he commented on taking on the duties as host of the event for the first time in his career.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
"For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to," Hart said alongside an image of an Oscar statuette.
"I am blown away simply because this has been a goal of my list for a long time," he continued. "I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one."
Jimmy Kimmel previously served as host in 2017 and 2018. The ceremony, which awards excellence in film, will be broadcast on ABC. The 2019 Oscar nominations are set to be announced on Jan. 22.
The Academy has promised that the upcoming award show will not run over three hours as it has in previous years. Select categories will also be presented before the live audience during commercial breaks and then edited to be aired later on the broadcast.
A previously proposed Most Popular Film Oscar category has been shelved.