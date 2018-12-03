Ruby Rose Arrives as Batwoman in New 'Elseworlds' Crossover Teaser (VIDEO)

Ruby Rose leaps into action as crimefighter Batwoman in the latest teaser for The CW's upcoming crossover between Arrow, Flash and Supergirl titled Elseworlds.

The clip, released on the official Twitter account for Arrow on Sunday, features a Gotham City where Batman is considered an urban legend.

Batwoman, making her first appearance, arrives to meet with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) who is the Green Arrow instead of The Flash after his life was switched with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

Gotham's signature bat signal and prisoners escaping from Arkham Asylum are also teased.

Welcome to Gotham. #Elseworlds, the 3-night crossover event, begins Sunday, December 9 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/RNGuWFhUZB — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) December 2, 2018

Elseworlds, which will also feature Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, will be taking place over three episodes on each series starting with The Flash on Dec. 9 followed by Arrow on Dec. 10 and then Supergirl on Dec. 11.

Rose was cast as Batwoman in August. The CW is also developing a series centered around the character.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.