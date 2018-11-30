'Peaky Blinders' Season 5: First Look at Sam Claflin in Costume (PHOTO)

Peaky Blinders is giving fans a first glimpse of new star Sam Claflin.

The 32-year-old British actor makes his debut in a teaser for Season 5 of the BBC One series.

Netflix, which airs Peaky Blinders in the U.S., shared the photo Thursday on its See What's Next account. The picture shows Claflin with a mustache and slicked-back hair in a three-piece suit.

"Sam Claflin has joined #PeakyBlinders Season 5 - FIRST PHOTO," the post reads on Twitter.

Deadline said Peaky Blinders completed its 50th day of filming for the new season Thursday. Claflin plays a charismatic politician who approaches Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) with his bold vision for Britain.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Brian Gleeson will also join the cast in Season 5. Claflin said in a statement in October that he was honored to join the show.

"From Steven Knight's writing to the consistently brilliant production, I couldn't feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show," he said.

Peaky Blinders stars Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson. The series is expected to premiere on the BBC in 2019.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.