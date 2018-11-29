'Crazy Rich Asians' Breakout Awkwafina Gets Her Own Comedy Central Series

Comedy Central has given a 10 episode order to a new scripted comedy series from rapper and actress Awkwafina.

The self-titled, half-hour program will star Awkwafina as a woman in her 20s who is living in Queens, New York, alongside her father and grandmother.

Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto (SMILF, Portlandia) and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy, American Dad) wrote the pilot, directed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City, Rough Night).

BD Wong stars as Awkwafina's father with Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother and Bowen Yang as her successful cousin.

Awkwafina, Dornetto and Aniello are executive producing alongside Karey Dornetto, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss with Hsiao serving as co-executive producer.

"I've been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today," Awkwafina said in a statement. "I am so honored to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised."

Awkwafina is best known for starring in Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.