Olivia Colman Teases 'The Crown' Season 3 Details

The Crown newcomer Olivia Colman is sharing details about Season 3.

The 44-year-old British actress discussed the Netflix show's new season in an interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday.

Colman will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the series. She said the queen's relationship with her sister, Princess Margaret (played by Helena Bonham Carter in Season 3), has improved in the new season.

"They have come to blows, but they're sort of the only ones who know each other that well and the only ones that each other can really trust," the star said.

"[Elizabeth and Margaret] did everything together as children — they were taught in the same room, sleep in the same room, everything. They saw the world from the same windows," she explained. "Then they just get foisted into these positions that they didn't really want."

Colman said she formed a real-life friendship with Bonham Carter, who is taking over the role of Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

"She's a really extraordinary woman," Colman said of Bonham Carter. "She's so warm and so sort of embracing of everything, and she's lovely. I'm really very lucky to spend my days with her."

Season 3 will also show Elizabeth's improved relationship with her husband, Prince Philip. Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as the prince in Season 3.

"I think they've gone into a much steadier phase in the 1960s," Colman said of Elizabeth and Philip. "They're older, more mature."

The Crown follows Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Season 3 will take place in the 1970s and introduce Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell) and Princess Diana, who has yet to be cast.

"I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown," Colman said in April. "I was utterly gripped watching it. A proper 'just one more' feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She's an incredibly hard act to follow."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.