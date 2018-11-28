'First Wives Club' Reboot Moves From Paramount Network to BET

The upcoming First Wives Club reboot series has moved from Paramount Network to BET, Viacom has announced.

The television adaptation, written and executive produced by Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver, will be premiering on BET in 2019.

Paramount Network, which falls under the Viacom umbrella along with BET, previously ordered the project to series.

First Wives Club is based on the 1996 film of the same name that starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott will be stepping into the lead roles as a group of women who come together after their marriages crumble.

"We are thrilled that Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television's First Wives Club will be coming to BET Networks," BET Networks president Scott Mills said in a statement on Tuesday. "We have been big fans of Tracy, the project and its incredible cast all along."

"The concept she has for the series fits perfectly with our programming strategy of character-driven content anchored in the black experience, and it aligns seamlessly with our core audience. We are currently working closely with Paramount Television on Boomerang and are excited to continue working with them on this project," he continued.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.