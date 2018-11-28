'Fuller House' Season 4 Trailer: D.J. & Steve Are Finally Dating Again! (VIDEO)

The Tanner family continue to live, laugh and love under one roof in the newest trailer for Season 4 of Netflix's Fuller House.

The clip, released Tuesday, features D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) being surprised by a visiting Steve (Scott Weinger) who wants to start dating again.

"We've been waiting 25 years, we owe it to ourselves once and for all to just see how we are as a couple," Steve says before the pair embark on a date together.

Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) also share a sweet moment together when Stephanie refers to Kimmy as her friend.

"I've waited 30 years to hear that," Kimmy says.

Original Full House stars John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget also make appearances.

Fuller House Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 14.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.