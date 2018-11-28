Netflix Orders 'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Series

Netflix has announced a live-action Cowboy Bebop series based on the fan-favorite anime of the same name.

Cowboy Bebop was first released in Japan in 1998 before becoming a worldwide hit and ran for 26 episodes. A film which took place in-between episodes of the series, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, was released in Japan in 2001 before hitting the U.S. in 2003.

The anime was known for its thumping jazz soundtrack, colorful characters, futuristic world, and high-octane action scenes that switched between space and marital arts battles.

"Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed: a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. They'll even save the world...for the right price," Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the live-action series which hails from showrunners and executive producers Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio.

Guess it’s time to announce that Cowboy Bebop, the live-action series, is heading to @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/bKe0d8EKoH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 28, 2018

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc., Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg are also serving as executive producers.

Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the anime series, will act as a consultant.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.