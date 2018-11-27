'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2019 Lineup: The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth & More

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2019 will feature performances from The Chainsmokers and Charlie Puth.

The electronic music duo and the 26-year-old singer will take the stage during the annual TV special on ABC.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Foster the People, Macklemore and Skylar Grey will also perform at the event Dec. 31 in Los Angeles. Ciara will host the Hollywood party, while Ryan Seacrest will host in New York.

"New year, new performers, same hosts!" Seacrest tweeted Monday. "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later! #NYRE."

The Chainsmokers, who released the song "This Feeling" with Ballerini in September, confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"This is gonna be sick! Hollywood Party on @NYRE 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC #RockinEve! #Hello2019," the pair wrote.

Ballerini also posted about the event on her own account.

"Performing at @NYRE! Can't wait to ring in the new year from the Hollywood Party! Tune in Dec. 31st at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! #RockinEve," the singer tweeted.

Seacrest, who took over as host from Dick Clark in 2005, has yet to announce the New York party performers.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Monday, December 31, 8/7c, ABC