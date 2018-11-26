A 'Friday Night Lights' Movie Probably Won't Happen, Says Connie Britton

Connie Britton appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and said she doesn't think a film based on television drama Friday Night Lights will happen.

"I think that the consensus is that they want to just let it lie," Britton said to host Andy Cohen on Sunday before explaining why she has since changed her mind on wanting a movie that would act as a sequel to the football series.

"I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way, and it was just so beautifully done," she said. "I think we kind of did it."

Britton starred on Friday Night Lights as Tami Taylor, the wife of Kyle Chandler's Eric Taylor who was the head football coach for the Dillion High School Panthers. The pair appeared on all 76 episodes of the series which ran for five seasons on NBC from 2006 to 2011.

The television series hailed from Peter Berg who directed an unrelated high school football movie of the same name in 2004.

Britton previously said in 2013 on Watch What Happens Live that Chandler wasn't eager to star in a Friday Night Lights film.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.