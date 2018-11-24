What's Coming and Going From Netflix in December 2018
Netflix watchers can catch Avengers: Infinity War and new seasons of Fuller House and Ellen DeGeneres' new comedy special in December.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle - Netflix Original
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga - Netflix Original
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) - Netflix Original
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Dec. 2
The Lobster
Dec. 3
Blue Planet II Season 1
Hero Mask - Netflix Original
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 - Netflix Original
Dec. 4
District 9
Dec. 6
Happy! Season 1
Dec. 7
5 Star Christmas - Netflix Original
Bad Blood - Netflix Original
Dogs of Berlin - Netflix Original
Dumplin' - Netflix Original
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas - Netflix Original
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - Netflix Original
Nailed It! Holiday! - Netflix Original
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas - Netflix Original
Pine Gap - Netflix Original
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? - Netflix Original
Super Monsters and the Wish Star - Netflix Original
The American Meme - Netflix Original
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) - Netflix Original
The Ranch Part 6 - Netflix Original
Dec. 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso Season 3
Dec. 10
Michael Jackson's This is It
Dec. 11
Vir Das: Losing It
Dec. 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols - Netflix Original
Out of Many, One - Netflix Original
Dec. 13
Wanted Season 3 - Netflix Original
Dec. 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - Netflix Original
Cuckoo Season 4 - Netflix Original
Dance & Sing with True: Songs - Netflix Original
Fuller House Season 4 - Netflix Original
Inside the Real Narcos - Netflix Original
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 3 - Netflix Original
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle - Netflix Original
Roma - Netflix Original
Sunderland Til I Die - Netflix Original
The Fix - Netflix Original
The Innocent Man - Netflix Original
The Protector - Netflix Original
Tidelands - Netflix Original
Travelers Season 3 - Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 8 - Netflix Original
Dec. 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway - Netflix Original
The Theory of Everything
Dec. 18
Baki - Netflix Original
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable - Netflix Original
Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 5 - Netflix Original
Dec. 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia - Netflix Original
7 Days Out - Netflix Original
Back with the Ex - Netflix Original
Bad Seeds - Netflix Original
Bird Box - Netflix Original
Derry Girls - Netflix Original
Diablero - Netflix Original
Greenleaf Season 3
Last Hope Part 2 - Netflix Original
Perfume - Netflix Original
Sirius the Jaeger - Netflix Original
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski - Netflix Original
Tales by Light Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Casketeers - Netflix Original
Wolf (Börö) - Netflix Original
Dec. 24
Hi Score Girl - Netflix Original
The Magicians Season 3
Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 11
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Dec. 26
Alexa & Katie Season 2 - Netflix Original
You
Dec. 28
Instant Hotel - Netflix Original
La noche de 12 años - Netflix Original
Selection Day - Netflix Original
When Angels Sleep - Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies - Netflix Original
Dec. 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man
Coming in December:
Watership Down (Limited Series) - Netflix Original
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Stephen King's Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game
Dec. 4
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Dec. 7
Trolls
Dec. 10
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth
Dec. 15
Step Up 2: The Streets
Dec. 16
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dec. 17
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Dec. 19
Ip Man: The Final Flight
Dec. 20
Disney's Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year
Dec. 22
Spotlight
Dec. 25
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dec. 31
Troy
By Annie Martin
