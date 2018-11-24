What's Coming and Going From Netflix in December 2018

Netflix watchers can catch Avengers: Infinity War and new seasons of Fuller House and Ellen DeGeneres' new comedy special in December.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle - Netflix Original

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga - Netflix Original

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) - Netflix Original

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Dec. 2

The Lobster

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II Season 1

Hero Mask - Netflix Original

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 - Netflix Original

Dec. 4

District 9

Dec. 6

Happy! Season 1

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas - Netflix Original

Bad Blood - Netflix Original

Dogs of Berlin - Netflix Original

Dumplin' - Netflix Original

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas - Netflix Original

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - Netflix Original

Nailed It! Holiday! - Netflix Original

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas - Netflix Original

Pine Gap - Netflix Original

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? - Netflix Original

Super Monsters and the Wish Star - Netflix Original

The American Meme - Netflix Original

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) - Netflix Original

The Ranch Part 6 - Netflix Original

Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso Season 3

Dec. 10

Michael Jackson's This is It

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It

Netflix's Recent Cancellation Spree, Explained Why is Netflix getting more cutthroat? A deeper look at the streaming network.

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols - Netflix Original

Out of Many, One - Netflix Original

Dec. 13

Wanted Season 3 - Netflix Original

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - Netflix Original

Cuckoo Season 4 - Netflix Original

Dance & Sing with True: Songs - Netflix Original

Fuller House Season 4 - Netflix Original

Inside the Real Narcos - Netflix Original

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 3 - Netflix Original

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle - Netflix Original

Roma - Netflix Original

Sunderland Til I Die - Netflix Original

The Fix - Netflix Original

The Innocent Man - Netflix Original

The Protector - Netflix Original

Tidelands - Netflix Original

Travelers Season 3 - Netflix Original

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 8 - Netflix Original

Dec. 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway - Netflix Original

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 18

Baki - Netflix Original

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable - Netflix Original

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 5 - Netflix Original



Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia - Netflix Original

7 Days Out - Netflix Original

Back with the Ex - Netflix Original

Bad Seeds - Netflix Original

Bird Box - Netflix Original

Derry Girls - Netflix Original

Diablero - Netflix Original

Greenleaf Season 3

Last Hope Part 2 - Netflix Original

Perfume - Netflix Original

Sirius the Jaeger - Netflix Original

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski - Netflix Original

Tales by Light Season 3 - Netflix Original

The Casketeers - Netflix Original

Wolf (Börö) - Netflix Original

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl - Netflix Original

The Magicians Season 3

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 11

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie Season 2 - Netflix Original

You

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel - Netflix Original

La noche de 12 años - Netflix Original

Selection Day - Netflix Original

When Angels Sleep - Netflix Original

Yummy Mummies - Netflix Original

Dec. 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man

Coming in December:

Watership Down (Limited Series) - Netflix Original

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Dec. 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Dec. 7

Trolls

Dec. 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Dec. 15

Step Up 2: The Streets



Dec. 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Dec. 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Dec. 19

Ip Man: The Final Flight

Dec. 20

Disney's Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Dec. 22

Spotlight

Dec. 25

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Dec. 31

Troy

By Annie Martin