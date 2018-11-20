'The Bachelor' Trailer: Colton Underwood Cries, Curses & Runs Away (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood's dramatic journey to find love is chronicled in the latest trailer for Season 23 of The Bachelor.

The clip, released Monday, features Underwood meeting the group of women who are competing for his heart.

Underwood, a virgin who has maintained that he is waiting to have sex with someone he loves, is tempted by various contestants as he finds himself in multiple hot and heavy situations.

The trailer also hints at the upcoming drama and heartbreak that will be featured on the upcoming season as Underwood and multiple contestants are brought to tears.

"Every time I put myself out there I get rejected," Underwood says with tears in his eyes before he seemingly chooses to abandon the show.

The Bachelor Season 27 is set to premiere on Jan. 7 on ABC.

Underwood was announced as the next Bachelor in September. The 26-year-old previously competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette Season 14 where he made it to the final four and was seen on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise where he was linked to Tia Booth.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.