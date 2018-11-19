The 'Scrubs' Cast Reunited 8 Years After Show's Finale

The cast of Scrubs including Zach Braff and Donald Faison, reunited to take part in a panel discussion at the 2018 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.

Braff (J.D.) and Faison (Turk) were joined by John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox), Sarah Chalke (Elliott), Judy Reyes (Carla), Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso), Neil Flynn (Janitor) and Christa Miller (Jordan), along with series creator Bill Lawrence.

The former castmates posed for group photos posted by Braff and Faison on social media. "Got the gang back together...," Faison said Sunday on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Got the gang back together... A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on Nov 17, 2018 at 7:34pm PST

"Season 10?" said Braff on Twitter next to the same photo.

Braff also uploaded onto Twitter a selfie of himself, Faison and Flynn walking together outside.

Tune into the @vulturefestival at 5:45 LA time pic.twitter.com/HDc28DbwQY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 18, 2018

Lawrence discussed the possibility of the series returning during the panel discussion.

"If we ever do it, we'll do it as a short little movie or something else," he said after outlining his reservations about a revival. "I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are."

Scrubs aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. McGinley, who currently stars on Stan Against Evil, told reporters at New York Comic Con that he has gotten playing doctor roles out of his system after appearing on Scrubs.

"We did it for almost 10 years and almost 200 episodes. I kind of got that out of my system and if I didn't, it begs the question, 'What were you waiting for?'" he said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.