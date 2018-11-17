Hugh Grant Joins Nicole Kidman in HBO Series 'The Undoing'

Hugh Grant is to co-star with Nicole Kidman in the HBO limited series, The Undoing.

Penned and produced by David E. Kelley, the six-episode drama is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel, You Should Have Known, Variety said.

The Hollywood Reporter said Grant will play Jonathan, the missing doctor husband of Kidman's Grace.

Grant and Kidman have both had success with television projects recently.

Grant starred in the BBC One/Amazon miniseries, A Very English Scandal, while Kidman is going into the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies, with Meryl Streep joining the cast as the mother of Kidman's character, Celeste.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.