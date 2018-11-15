'Project Runway' Host Karlie Kloss Unveils the New Bravo Set (VIDEO)

Karlie Kloss is giving fans a glimpse of the new Project Runway set.

The 26-year-old model shared a behind-the-scenes video Wednesday on Instagram ahead of the show's return to Bravo for Season 17.

Kloss unveiled the new runway where aspiring designers will showcase their creations. She also showed the chairs where she and fellow judges Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia will sit.

"The designers are awesome, the set is awesome, and I'm just so excited to share with you the new season of Project Runway," the former Victoria's Secret model told fans.

8 Dramatic 'Project Runway' Contestants We Cannot Forget 'Project Runway' is nothing if not dramatic, but these contestants take the cake when it comes to theatrics.

Kloss and designer Christian Siriano will serve as host and mentor in the new season, respectively. Kloss shared her excitement in a statement in October.

"As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams," she said.

Kloss and Siriano replace Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who left Project Runway following news of its return to Bravo. The pair will develop, produce and star in a new fashion reality show for Amazon Prime Video.

Project Runway aired for five seasons on Bravo before moving to Lifetime for Seasons 6 to 16. Bravo reacquired the show this year.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.