See the 'Veronica Mars' Cast Unite for a Table Read
Veronica Mars showrunner Rob Thomas shared on Twitter Wednesday a photo of the cast uniting for the first table read for the show's Hulu revival.
"From the #VeronicaMars table read. This is some indication of who is in episode 1. It doesn't mean your fave doesn't come in later," Thomas captioned the image.
From the #VeronicaMars table read. This is some indication of who is in episode 1. It doesn't mean your fave doesn't come in later. @IMKristenBell @PD3Official @golfstoomuch @jason_dohring @dawnn_lewis @pattonoswalt @ricocolantoni @IzabelaVidovic @ccollinsjr @dstarzyk pic.twitter.com/3dlrVlykqK
— Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) November 14, 2018
Gathered for the snapshot in what appears to be a conference room are Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins, Jr., Dawnn Lewis, Percy Daggs III, Daran Norris, Enrico Colantoni, Izabela Vidovic and David Starzyk.
The sequel series was announced in September.
Veronica Mars — which started out as a mystery dramedy about a teen-age private detective — initially ran for three seasons 2004-07. A crowdfunded film following Veronica as an adult was released in 2014.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.AlertMe