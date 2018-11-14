'Key and Peele' Reunion! Stars Back Together in 'Toy Story 4' (VIDEO)

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Key & Peele fame are set to reunite and voice new characters in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4.

The duo are set to portray Ducky and Bunny in the animated sequel respectively when it arrives in theaters on June 21, 2019.

Ducky and Bunny were introduced in a new Toy Story 4 clip released on Twitter Tuesday that featured the pair commentating on the announcement of Toy Story 4 on Monday.

Ducky and Bunny attempt to impersonate Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) before the real Woody and Buzz show up.

Disney and Pixar also released on Twitter a number of character posters for Toy Story 4 that feature Ducky and Bunny, Buzz and new character Forky, voiced by Tony Hale.

Check out three new character posters from #ToyStory4, featuring Buzz (voice of @ofctimallen), Forky (voice of @MrTonyHale), and Ducky (voice of @KeeganMKey) & Bunny (voice of @JordanPeele). pic.twitter.com/wrZ5UpMsVR — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) November 13, 2018

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.