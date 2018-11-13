Eric McCormack's 'Travelers' Returns! Netflix Sets Season 3 Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Netflix announced on Tuesday that Season 3 of Travelers, starring Will & Grace's Eric McCormack, is set to arrive on Dec. 14.
The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter alongside a video of McCormack explaining the synopsis of the sci-fi series.
Travelers, Season 3 is coming to Netflix, December 14th. Until then, maintain Protocol 5. pic.twitter.com/tmRl5BPA6a
"Travelers, Season 3 is coming to Netflix, December 14th. Until then, maintain Protocol 5," Netflix said.
Travelers follows McCormack as Special Agent Grant MacLaren and a group of operatives who can send their consciousness back through time. The team works together in order to prevent a post-apocalyptic future.
MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore also star.
