'Cagney & Lacey' Alums Tyne Daly & Sharon Gless Reunite (PHOTO)

Cagney & Lacey alums Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly reunited in New York.

Gless, 75, and Daly, 72, enjoyed an outing Monday with former Cagney & Lacey producer Barney Rosenzweig.

Gless shared a photo on Twitter of herself putting an arm around Daly. Gless and Daly played Christine Cagney and Beth Lacey on Cagney & Lacey, respectively.

"In NY with my TV partner, @tynedalyonline. On our way to dinner with Barney Rosenzweig," Gless captioned the post.

Cagney & Lacey had a seven-season run on CBS from 1982 to 1988. The show followed Cagney, a career-driven single woman, and Lacey, a married mother, as they worked as detectives in New York.

In NY with my TV partner, @tynedalyonline. On our way to dinner with Barney Rosenzweig. pic.twitter.com/xNW5MbesJG — Sharon Gless (@SharonGless) November 13, 2018

"Before Cagney & Lacey, we didn't follow officers home to find out what they did when they took their badges off and emptied their guns," Daly told Radio Times in 2011. "So the idea that these women also had lives outside work was really interesting to play."

"It was because of us that subsequent shows like NYPD Blue were allowed to exist," Gless added. "We were the first cop drama to have principal characters who were allowed to be vulnerable."

CBS was developing a Cagney & Lacey reboot starring Sarah Drew and Michelle Hurd but passed on the project in May.

Gless is also known for the TV series Queer as Folk, Nip/Tuck, Burn Notice and The Exorcist, while Daly appeared on Judging Amy and the Murphy Brown reboot. Daly presently stars in the play Downstairs.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.