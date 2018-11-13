Did the Right People Go Home in the 'Dancing With the Stars' Semifinals? (POLL)

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile were eliminated along with their professional partners from Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.

"I just love dancing so much and at least I got to do it in front of millions of people," Di Pace said upon learning his fate.

Heading in to next week's Season 27 finals with their partners are radio personality Bobby Bones, model Alexis Ren, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch and Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. The judges' panel is comprised of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

"Wrong," Inaba said after the crowd booed the eliminations.

"There's no justice here," Goodman declared.

Take our poll:

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.